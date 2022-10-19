Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance: Deepavali Wishes, Greetings, Quotes & Status

Diwali 2022 is just a couple of days away and we cannot wait to celebrate it. The festival of lights, which is also known as Deepawali, will be celebrated with pomp and show on Monday, 24 October. The festival is celebrated for five days in India. This year, the dates fall between 22 October and 26 October. The festivities begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj across the country. Each of these days has their own significance and importance.

People are gearing up to celebrate Diwali 2022 with great zeal and fervour. After two years of the pandemic, they can finally celebrate the festival normally. Starting from visiting loved ones to preparing delicacies, people wish to miss nothing this Diwali. Even though a few days are still left before the festival, the excitement can already be felt.