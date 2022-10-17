WhatsApp Update: Reaction Feature Now Available for Story Updates in India
Android users will now be able to react directly to the story updates on WhatsApp
WhatsApp keeps improving the application for its users. They keep working on new updates and features to bring out the best in the app and make it more convenient for the users. WhatsApp has recently rolled out the reaction feature for status updates in India.
This WhatsApp update was released through build number 2.22.21.83 for Android users. Through this update, users can now react to status with the emoji feature, there are many other new features as well. These features include- creating and sharing a link for your WhatsApp call from the Calls tab, notifying the admins when someone leaves a group, allowing the admins to delete others’ messages for everyone and all participants can see who deleted it, the ability to undo “delete for me” for a few seconds. If you do not get these features, don't worry, they will be available in the coming weeks.
Earlier also users could react to the status of their contacts by selecting the required emoji from the chatbox/typing slot option but now the feature of 'react to a Status' has made it easy and direct for users to respond to someone's status story.
As soon as you tap on the reply option or swipe up on any of the statuses visible, you will see eight emoji options on the screen and you can directly tap on any of them to reply to the status. These emojis include Face with Tears of Joy, Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.
The iOS users will also be able to react to status updates and this feature will be available for them in the coming days. If you also want to try the new feature, you will have to update your WhatsApp to its latest version and then open the status section to see the availability of the feature. If the feature is still not available on your device, you will have to wait for a few days since WhatsApp is slowly making these features available for all its users.
