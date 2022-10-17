WhatsApp Update: Reaction Feature Now Available for Story Updates in India

Earlier also users could react to the status of their contacts by selecting the required emoji from the chatbox/typing slot option but now the feature of 'react to a Status' has made it easy and direct for users to respond to someone's status story.

As soon as you tap on the reply option or swipe up on any of the statuses visible, you will see eight emoji options on the screen and you can directly tap on any of them to reply to the status. These emojis include Face with Tears of Joy, Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.

The iOS users will also be able to react to status updates and this feature will be available for them in the coming days. If you also want to try the new feature, you will have to update your WhatsApp to its latest version and then open the status section to see the availability of the feature. If the feature is still not available on your device, you will have to wait for a few days since WhatsApp is slowly making these features available for all its users.