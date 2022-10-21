Happy Diwali Rangoli 2022: Top 10 Rangoli Design Photos & Videos To Try at Home

Happy Diwali 2022: Here's the list of top 10 best Diwali rangolis photos and videos to try at home.
Diwali is an auspicious five-day festival celebrated by Hindus annually with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The history and significance of Diwali lie in the fact that it is the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, happiness over grief, and light over darkness. That's the reason why Diwali is called the festival of lights. This year, Diwali 2022 will be observed from 22 to 26 October 2022.
Every year, people celebrate the festival of Diwali with joy and happiness and make the occasion even more special by preparing delicacies, wearing new clothes, decorating houses, distributing sweets, and making rangolis. Rangolis are considered auspicious and are an important part of the festivities.
Let us introduce you to some of the best Diwali rangoli designs that you can try at home this year while welcoming Goddess Lakshmi to your homes.
Here's the list of the top 5 rangoli design photos for Diwali 2022 that you must try at home.
This is one of the best and latest rangoli designs we have for you. It is not only elegant but also easy to make. Floral rangolis are made with petals of different flowers to create different types of designs. Hindus consider flowers to be auspicious; therefore, try this floral rangoli at home and make the festival special.
Diwali 2022: Floral Rangoli Design
This type of rangoli design is not only easy but also simple and unique. Use either a stencil or prepare any design that comes to your mind. Freehand rangolis are the best designs for people who are busy and do not have time to spend hours on rangoli making. It can be made with flowers as well as colours. Check the easy rangoli design below and try it at home.
Diwali 2022: freehand easy rangoli design made with marigold flowers.
Since Diwali is the festival of lights, using diyas in the rangoli will not only make it elegant but auspicious too. Make any design of rangoli and add colourful diyas. You can check out the design below and try it at home.
Diwali 2022: Rangoli design made with colourful diyas.
To make the Diwali festival more illuminating, try rangoli design that is made with candles. You can use a single candle or multiple candles. Scented candles may also be used to make the rangoli more aesthetically pleasing. Check out the design below and try it at home.
Diwali 2022: Rangoli made with a lotus-shaped candle.
Diwali 2022: Rangoli made with marigold flower petals and oil candle.
Kolam or muggu rangoli designs are never out of trend. They are made with rice flour, chalk powder, and rice powder due to their traditional significance. Check out the design below and try it at home.
Diwali 2022: Easy Kolam or Muggu rangoli design to try at home.
Here's the list of best rangoli design videos that you must watch and make the rangoli at home all by yourself.
