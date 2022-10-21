Happy Diwali Rangoli 2022: Top 10 Rangoli Design Photos & Videos To Try at Home

Diwali is an auspicious five-day festival celebrated by Hindus annually with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The history and significance of Diwali lie in the fact that it is the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, happiness over grief, and light over darkness. That's the reason why Diwali is called the festival of lights. This year, Diwali 2022 will be observed from 22 to 26 October 2022.

Every year, people celebrate the festival of Diwali with joy and happiness and make the occasion even more special by preparing delicacies, wearing new clothes, decorating houses, distributing sweets, and making rangolis. Rangolis are considered auspicious and are an important part of the festivities.

Let us introduce you to some of the best Diwali rangoli designs that you can try at home this year while welcoming Goddess Lakshmi to your homes.