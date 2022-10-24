Wordle 493 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 25 October 2022

Get ready to solve for the Wordle 493 answer on Tuesday, 25 October 2022. The word of the day for Tuesday is simple and common. Regular players can guess the answer within a few tries. The ones who are used to solving difficult terms using limited chances can solve the puzzle in no time. The hints and clues stated by us will help you to think in the right direction. You can go to the official website of The New York Times to solve the puzzle for Tuesday.

One must take note of all the Wordle rules before solving the puzzles. To solve for the Wordle 493 answer on Tuesday, 25 October 2022, you have only six chances. The words consist of five letters. The players who are able to guess the answers within the chances get a score for the day.