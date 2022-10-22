Wordle 490 Answer for Saturday, 22 October 2022 - Amazing Hints and Clues

Check out the Wordle 490 hints, clues, and answers for today, 22 October 2022 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Let us solve Wordle 490 and find the answer for 22 October 2022 together. Like most days, today's word won't be an easy one to crack, but we have some amazing hints and clues that will definitely make solving Wordle 490 a piece of cake for all Wordle players out there.
Wordle is a puzzle game that has the potential to keep users hooked to it, especially those who like to explore and add new words to their English vocabulary.
Before starting the game, let us quickly go over its rules. A player only has six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day. You must figure out the word within the limited chances, otherwise, you will lose the winning streak. Without wasting any time further, let us help you in figuring out the solution of the day.
Following are some of the hints and clues for Wordle 490 level on 22 October 2022:
The Wordle 490 answer starts with the letter 'S'.
The answer for today's puzzle ends with the letter 'L'.
There are two vowels 'I' and 'E" in today's answer.
There's no repetitive letter in Wordle 490 answer.
Could not guess the Wordle answer today, despite hints and clues? Well, do not worry because we have got the solution for you. The answer to Wordle 490 on Saturday, 22 October 2022 is:
SPIEL
(Dictionary Meaning: A speech that somebody has used many times that is intended to persuade you to believe something or buy something).
