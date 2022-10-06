Quordle 255 Answers Today (6 October 2022): Check Out the Hints and Clues

Check the Quordle 255 hints and clues for Thursday, 6 October 2022, here.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Hey folks! We're back with the Quordle hints, clues, and answers for 6 October 2022. Are you excited to solve the Quordle puzzle today? Let's begin by helping you guess the answers to the puzzle. We will provide the answers for the day at the end of the post for those who, despite our hints and clues, are unable to solve the Quordle 255 level on Thursday, 6 October.
Quordle is one of the most played and interesting games on the internet. The web-based game might be complicated or confusing at first, but once you become familiar with the rules, you can easily solve it. You have to find four words of the day, each containing five letters, in a few attempts to earn a daily score.
All the Quordle players should note that the answer to Quordle 255 is not a piece of cake. But do not worry as we have got your back. Our hints and clues for today will not only help you to complete the level but will also boost your confidence so that you would want to play the game daily. So, let's begin!
Stuck at the Quordle 255 level? Don't worry, we've got you covered. The following hints and clues will help you solve the puzzle quickly and earn daily points.
Quordle 255 answers start with the letters - L, S, S, and N.
The answers end with the letters - E,K,T, and Y.
The first word of the day has two vowels - 'A' and 'E' and it is related to something big in size.
The second word of the day is the past participle of the term 'Stink' meaning an unpleasant smell.
The third answer of the day has only one vowel 'A' and it's meaning is related to a slope or diagonal direction.
The fourth answer of the day has letter 'N' thrice and its meaning is related to a foolish or stupid person.
Players who, despite our clues and hints, were unable to complete the Quordle word puzzle on today must check the solutions below. The answers to Quordle 255 level on Thursday, 6 October 2022:
LARGE
STUNK
SLANT
NINNY
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)