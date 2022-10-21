Wordle 489 Answer for Friday, 21 October 2022: Hints and Clues Today

Excited to solve the Wordle puzzle today? We're back again to help our dedicated Wordle players who are excited to solve Wordle 489 word puzzle on Friday, 21 October 2022. We would like to inform our daily Wordle game players that the Wordle answer today is not an easy word and might be difficult to guess without proper hints and clues.

Wordle, developed by Josh Wardle, comes up with difficult and uncommon words every day, and today is no different. So, let us start helping our daily Wordle players who are stuck at today's Wordle level.

Every day, we come up with great hints and clues for our Wordle players to help them solve the puzzle. Today, too, we have some awesome hints and clues for Wordle 489 on Friday, 21 October 2022. Let us see what they are.