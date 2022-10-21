Wordle 489 Answer for Friday, 21 October 2022: Hints and Clues Today
The Wordle 489 Answer starts with the letter 'G' and ends with the letter 'E'. Here are more hints and clues.
Excited to solve the Wordle puzzle today? We're back again to help our dedicated Wordle players who are excited to solve Wordle 489 word puzzle on Friday, 21 October 2022. We would like to inform our daily Wordle game players that the Wordle answer today is not an easy word and might be difficult to guess without proper hints and clues.
Wordle, developed by Josh Wardle, comes up with difficult and uncommon words every day, and today is no different. So, let us start helping our daily Wordle players who are stuck at today's Wordle level.
Every day, we come up with great hints and clues for our Wordle players to help them solve the puzzle. Today, too, we have some awesome hints and clues for Wordle 489 on Friday, 21 October 2022. Let us see what they are.
Wordle 489 Answer Today: Hints and Clues on Friday, 21 October 2022
Following are the amazing hints and clues to solve Wordle 489 on Friday, 21 October 2022.
The Wordle 489 answer starts with the letter 'G'.
2. The word of the day ends with the letter 'E'.
3. The answer of the day has only two vowels 'O' and 'E'.
4. There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.
5. Plantation is the synonym of Wordle 489 answer.
Wordle 489 Answer on Friday, 21 October 2022
Players who could not guess the Wordle answer today through our hints and clues should not be disappointed because we have got the answer for them. So, the answer to Wordle 489 Friday, 21 October 2022, is:
GROVE
(Dictionary Meaning: A small group of trees, especially of one particular type).
