WhatsApp To Roll Out 'Message Yourself' Feature: How To Use It, Details Here

The meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is soon going to introduce a new feature called 'Message Yourself' for the users. This feature will be quite interesting, especially for users who want to keep a track of their documents, daily tasks, reminders, shopping lists and other important things on WhatsApp.

According to the company, "The new 'Message Yourself' feature is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed.".

This feature will be rolled out in a phased manner and will be soon available for the Android and iOS users, says the company. Once the feature is available on WhatsApp, users will witness it in the top of their contact list, labelled under their username in the chat list.