WhatsApp Rolls Out a 'Calls Tab' for the Call History Within the Side Bar of App

WhatsApp is rolling out a calls tab feature within the app side bar. Check out details here.
The meta-owned messaging and calling platform, WhatsApp never fails to keep its users hooked through its frequent updates. This time, WhatsApp is rolling out a new calls tab feature within the app sidebar on WhatsApp beta for Windows for a better user experience. This feature will enable the users to track all the calling details.
WhatsApp recently released the sidebar in version 2.2240.1.0 of the WhatsApp beta for Windows. This feature allows users to have faster access to multiple tabs including chat list, status updates, and settings. In order to make it easier for users to access the call history, including both audio and video calls, the platform is now rolling out a new feature called 'Calls Tab' in the sidebar. The new update for WhatsApp has already been made accessible to some beta testers, and it will soon be made available to non-beta users also. In upcoming software updates, it is anticipated that the calls tab functionality will be made available to all users.
According to the WaBetaInfo, "The calls tab within the app sidebar has been released to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update from the Microsoft Store and it is rolling out to more beta testers over the coming days."
Once you open the WhatsApp, the calls tab will immediately display within the sidebar. However, if you are not able to see this tab, restart your windows and then check. This new feature will enable you to go through the call history within the desktop app and you can check out all the calls related information by opening the call card.
Since this is a beta version of the app, calls made through the native desktop software may not appear on your phone. Also, the call history may not sync right away with the one on your mobile device. There might be another update in the future, and it ought to address this problem.
WhatsApp's new calls tab feature for beta users.
