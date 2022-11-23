WhatsApp Rolls Out a 'Calls Tab' for the Call History Within the Side Bar of App

According to the WaBetaInfo, "The calls tab within the app sidebar has been released to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update from the Microsoft Store and it is rolling out to more beta testers over the coming days."

Once you open the WhatsApp, the calls tab will immediately display within the sidebar. However, if you are not able to see this tab, restart your windows and then check. This new feature will enable you to go through the call history within the desktop app and you can check out all the calls related information by opening the call card.

Since this is a beta version of the app, calls made through the native desktop software may not appear on your phone. Also, the call history may not sync right away with the one on your mobile device. There might be another update in the future, and it ought to address this problem.