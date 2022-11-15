WhatsApp's Companion Mode Allows You To Use the Same Account on Two Phones

WhatsApp is rolling out a new companion mode feature that will allow users to use same account in two phones.
The meta-owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' never fails to impress its users with new and interesting updates. This time, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called 'Companion Mode', which allows users to run their existing WhatsApp account on an Android tablet and a secondary phone simultaneously.
Currently, the companion mode feature is available to beta testers only. However, you can check if this feature is available on your device or not. Just go to the registration screen and check if there is an option for link devices, if the "Link Device'' option is there, this means you can now use the same WhatsApp account on an additional phone.
WhatsApp's companion mode feature allows you to use an existing WhatsApp account on an additional phone. The feature is currently rolling out and is compatible for Android 2.22.24.18.
Once you link your WhatsApp account to an additional device, the entire chat history will be synced to that device. However, since it is a beta version, all features may not be available including stickers, live location, and more.
You may link more than two mobile phones to your WhatsApp account because now you can link up to four devices simultaneously. Additionally, even if you use WhatsApp from a linked device, your personal messages and calls will still be end-to-end encrypted. This is because when someone sends you a message, it is sent to all of your devices, ensuring that encryption is always retained.
Steps to check if WhatsApp's companion mode is available on your phone.
According to WABetaInfo, "The companion mode between mobile phones is available for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update on the Play Store and it is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks. If the feature is still not available for you, please wait for an upcoming new beta build and keep your version of WhatsApp up to date."
