WhatsApp's Companion Mode Allows You To Use the Same Account on Two Phones

WhatsApp's companion mode feature allows you to use an existing WhatsApp account on an additional phone. The feature is currently rolling out and is compatible for Android 2.22.24.18.

Once you link your WhatsApp account to an additional device, the entire chat history will be synced to that device. However, since it is a beta version, all features may not be available including stickers, live location, and more.

You may link more than two mobile phones to your WhatsApp account because now you can link up to four devices simultaneously. Additionally, even if you use WhatsApp from a linked device, your personal messages and calls will still be end-to-end encrypted. This is because when someone sends you a message, it is sent to all of your devices, ensuring that encryption is always retained.