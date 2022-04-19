WhatsApp Rolls Out 'My Contacts Except' Privacy Feature for Beta Users: Report

Facebook (now Meta)-owned WhatsApp has reportedly been working on its new privacy feature called 'My Contacts Except'. The new feature will allow you to restrict some contact(s) from seeing your 'About' status, 'Last Seen', and profile picture.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the same update was released for some beta users a few weeks ago. Now, the company is rolling it out for some more beta users who install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 update from TestFlight, the report added.