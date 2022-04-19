WhatsApp Rolls Out 'My Contacts Except' Privacy Feature for Beta Users: Report
Facebook (now Meta)-owned WhatsApp has reportedly been working on its new privacy feature called 'My Contacts Except'. The new feature will allow you to restrict some contact(s) from seeing your 'About' status, 'Last Seen', and profile picture.
As per a report by WABetaInfo, the same update was released for some beta users a few weeks ago. Now, the company is rolling it out for some more beta users who install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 update from TestFlight, the report added.
As of now, users only get three options for privacy. They are 'Everyone', 'My Contacts', and 'Nobody'. However, this new feature will add the 'My Contacts Except' option to the privacy tab.
The report has also released a screenshot of the same.
All users must note that if you restrict specific contacts using 'My Contacts Except' feature from seeing your 'Last Seen', then you will not be able to see their 'Last Seen' as well.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature called Communities, which will allow users to bring together and organise separate groups under one umbrella. This new feature will allow people to manage small discussions and receive updates sent to the entire 'Community'.
Moreover, it has also announced four other group-focused features. They are emoji reactions for messages, file-sharing of up to 2GB, voice calling for up to 32 people, and admin delete (admin can delete messages from everyone’s chats).
