Tesla Sees Profit Decline, Sells Off 75 Percent of Its Bitcoin Holdings

Electric automaker Tesla's latest quarterly report has revealed that the company has sold three quarters of its Bitcoin holdings due to global economic headwinds, lockdowns in China, and the recent crypto market crash.

In a shareholder letter sent out on 20 June, the company announced that it had converted approximately 75 percent of its stake in Bitcoin into fiat currency. The sell-off amounted to $936 million.

The company, headed by CEO Elon Musk, also broke its streak of profit growth by making $2.26 billion in the second quarter, 30 percent less than its Q1 profits. The current figures are still an improvement from Q2 2021, when the company reported $1.1 billion in profit.