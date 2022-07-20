Round 1 to Twitter: Judge Sets October Trial Date for Case Against Elon Musk

A Delaware Court of Chancery judge on Tuesday ruled that Twitter's case against Elon Musk for terminating his $44 billion acquisition of the platform will go to trial in October this year.

The ruling puts Twitter at an advantage as it had requested for a trial to begin in September. Musk's legal team had, in turn, asked the court to reject Twitter's "unjustifiable request" and wait for February next year.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, in her ruling, agreed with Twitter's reasoning and said that the delay requested by Musk could potentially cause "irreparable harm to the sellers," according to Financial Times.

She left it to the parties to decide on the exact date.