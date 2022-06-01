Dogecoin Co-Creator Wishes for 'End of Crypto,’ Calls Elon Musk a Grifter

Dogecoin was launched as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. It was the world's first "memecoin," intended to ridicule the wild speculation in cryptocurrency markets and the flood of altcoins that had little or no value.

Now, after being endorsed by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and Elon Musk, it has become one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of over $10 billion.

Palmer, who denounced the industry and left the crypto community in 2015, isn't thrilled about this.

In a recent interview with Australian e-magazine Crikey, he said that he wishes it was "the end of crypto” and that “people are doing nothing but making money off doing nothing.”