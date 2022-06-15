How a Lending Platform Caused the Crypto Market Cap to Sink Below $1 Trillion

This sudden bearish sentiment in the crypto market comes in the wake of rising economic tensions, particularly in the US. Inflation in the American economy is the highest it has been since 1981, with food and fuel prices being at an all-time high.

Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates in order to combat the rising inflation. Investors are now much wearier of risky investments and seem to be staying away from volatile assets like cryptocurrencies.

These factors have led to a steady decline in cryptocurrency prices over the last six months. The sudden mass sell-off that followed Celsius’ announcement is not surprising when viewed in this context.