Tecno Pop 9 5G Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Price, and Specifications

The Tecno POP 9 5G has been launched in India. The brand's new budget phone has improved features compared to its predecessor, the POP 8. One of the most important features of the Tecno POP 9 is its NFC support, a rare feature in budget 5G smartphones, that allows users to make instant payments using their smartphones.
Tecno POP 9 also features dual Dolby Atmos speakers, which should enhance its multimedia experience. It is available in three colors, including Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud. The Tecno POP 9 will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon from 7 October 2024. Let us read more details below.
Tecno Pop 9 5G was launched in India on 24 September 2024.
Tecno Pop 9 is available in two storage variants in India, including 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. The price of the smartphone is Rs 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant.
The Tecno POP 9 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is a significant upgrade from the 90Hz refresh rate of the POP 8. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which supports up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is more than the Unisoc T606-powered Tecno POP 8.
The camera on the device is a 48MP Sony AI camera, while the selfie camera is an 8MP camera. This is a considerable improvement from the 12MP primary camera and 8MP selfie camera found on the Techno POP 8.
The Tecno POP 9 is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. It is IP54-rated for water and dust resistance.
