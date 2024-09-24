Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Launching on 26 September: Features and Specifications

The official renders shared by Xiaomi on Weibo show the Redmi Note 14 Pro in Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple colorways. It has a curved display with a hole punch cutout and an ellipse-shaped camera island with three camera lenses and LED flash.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with 90W charging support. It is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display.

The exact specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 14 Pro lineup will be revealed at the official launch event.

