Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Launching on 26 September: Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro series is all set to launch later this week in China. The Chinese tech giant has taken an official Weibo post to announce the launch date and a list of key specifications. The Redmi Note 14 Pro series will include two new models, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. According to the official teasers, both the new handsets will arrive with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP69-rated build.
The Redmi Buds 6 earbuds are also confirmed to launch alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro series on 26 September 2024. The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will also have IP66, IP68, and IP69 tests for mobile phone waterproofing. Let us read more details below.
The Redmi Note 14 Pro Series will be launched in China on 26 September 2024 at 7 pm (4:30 pm IST).
The official renders shared by Xiaomi on Weibo show the Redmi Note 14 Pro in Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple colorways. It has a curved display with a hole punch cutout and an ellipse-shaped camera island with three camera lenses and LED flash.
The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with 90W charging support. It is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display.
The exact specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 14 Pro lineup will be revealed at the official launch event.
