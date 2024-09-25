Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications & More

advertisement
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to make its grand debut in the coming weeks, and the tech world is abuzz with anticipation. As an affordable alternative to the flagship Galaxy S24 series, the Fan Edition (FE) model has garnered significant attention.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE variant is expected to be released by the company a few months before the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch. A recent leak has shed light on the smartphone's design, key specifications, and potential feature upgrades, providing enthusiasts with a tantalizing glimpse into what's to come. Let us read in detail below.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may be launched soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to boast a design that mirrors its flagship counterpart, the Galaxy S24. However, it will be available in a captivating array of five color variants: blue, graphite, grey, mint, and yellow.
The device is rumored to feature an aluminum frame, offering both durability and a premium aesthetic. The Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly be equipped with the robust Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added protection.
Photography enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to sport a triple-camera setup on the rear. This impressive array may include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Selfie enthusiasts can also rejoice, as the device is rumored to feature a 10MP front-facing camera for stunning self-portraits and video calls.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, a toned-down version of the flagship Exynos 2400 chip that powers the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in India. This ensures that users can expect seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and efficient performance. To keep the device running all day long, the Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be equipped with a substantial 4700mAh battery.
