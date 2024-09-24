Nothing Ear Open to Launch in India Today: Expected Features and Specifications

Nothing is all set to release its new audio product, the Nothing Ear Open in India today on 24 September 2024. The forthcoming earbuds as the name suggests, is a new open-ear design with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Nothing Ear Open is the company's fifth audio product, following the Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Ear 2, Nothing Ear Stick, and Nothing Ear a.

Among all the audio products, only the Nothing Ear Stick features an open-ear design, though without ANC. The new model, Nothing Ear Open, on the other hand, is expected to feature both ANC and an open-ear design.

If reports are to be believed, the upcoming Nothing Ear Open will compete with the recently launched Apple AirPods 4 in the Indian markets. The key features and specifications of these earphones are yet to be revealed by the company, however, as per leaks, the Nothing Ear Open may be available at a price less than the latest Apple AirPods 4. Let us read more details below.