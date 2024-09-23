ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Tecno Pop 9 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, and More

Tecno Pop 9 5G to launch in India on 24 September 2024 with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and 48MP camera.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
story-hero-img
The country’s leading smartphone manufacturer, Tecno Mobile, has announced the launch date of its new flagship smartphone, the POP 9 5G. This next-generation device will arrive in the markets as a successor to the already available 4G handset Techno Pop 8.

The upcoming Techno Pop 9 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. According to the company, the device will offer more than four years of lag-free performance and comes with two free skins inside the box. Once launched, the Techno Pop 9 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Let us read more details below.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Launch Date in India

Tecno Pop 9 5G will be launched in India on 24 September 2024.

Tecno Pop 9 5G: Features and Specifications

Tecno Pop 9 will arrive in two variants with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It features a 48MP camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, which is capable of producing high-quality images. The smartphone supports a 120Hz display refresh rate, which makes it smooth and comfortable to use. It also features a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Other key features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, IR blaster, and IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. The POP 9 5G also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which provides excellent sound quality. The phone will be available in two colors.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

tech-and-auto and tech-news

