Sony PlayStation Showcase 2023: Date, Time, How To Watch and What To Expect?

Sony is all set to commence a PlayStation Showcase event today on Wednesday, 24 May 2023. The event will last for almost more than an hour and there will be major announcements.

According to the company, during the event, the major focus will be on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development. Also, third-party partners and indie creators will be exhibited.

Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators," the company says.

Let us read about Sony PlayStation showcase timings, streaming, and other details below.