Sony PlayStation Showcase 2023: Date, Time, How To Watch and What To Expect?

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2023: Date, time, telecast details and more.
(Photo: theverge.com)
Sony is all set to commence a PlayStation Showcase event today on Wednesday, 24 May 2023. The event will last for almost more than an hour and there will be major announcements.
According to the company, during the event, the major focus will be on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development. Also, third-party partners and indie creators will be exhibited.
Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators," the company says.
Let us read about Sony PlayStation showcase timings, streaming, and other details below.
Sony's PlayStation Showcase will take place on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, and 9pm BST.
The streaming of Sony PlayStation Showcase will be available on the following:
YouTube
Twitch
“If you’re planning to save this broadcast as a VOD to create recap videos, or to repost clips or segments from the show, we advise omitting any copyrighted music," an official statement said.
Although the company has not specifically revealed about which games will be unveiled at the Sony PlayStation Showcase. It is confirmed that the major focus will be on the PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios around the world.
Fans are eagerly waiting to get a latest update on the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac. Details on Wolverine game are also on the minds of fans.
The rumoured 2025 release of GTA 6 will continue to be a big topic in the gaming world, and attendees may be hoping for some clarification at the Sony PlayStation Showcase 2023. Additionally, gamers may finally receive information about the games that are planned for PC versions and their anticipated release dates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)