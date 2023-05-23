Australian PM Anthony Albanese Says PM Modi Is 'The Boss' at Sydney Event

PM Modi was given a traditional welcome at the event with cultural dance performances. This marks the Indian prime minister’s second visit to Australia since he took office in 2014.

Preceding his Indian counterpart’s visit, PM Albanese said in a statement, "It will be our sixth meeting that we've had together since I was sworn in as Prime Minister one year ago today."

"It shows how important the relationship between Australia and India is. India will grow to be the third-largest economy in the world. It's already the most populist country in the world. And it's an important neighbour in the Indian Ocean that we share. And that is why this is a relationship that we need to invest in," the statement further read.