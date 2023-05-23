Simple One Electric Scooter Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specs & Features

Simple One Electric Scooter details here
The Simple ONE e-scooter was first showcased in August 2021 and now 1 and a half years later it is all set for its launch today, 23 May 2023. The Simple One electric scooter will be a game-changing launch in the Indian market. The start-up is based in Bengaluru and let's have a look at the specs, features, design, and specs of Simple One e-scooter.
The Simple One is priced at Rs 1,09,999. Simple start-up plans to extend operations to over 75 cities in the next 3-7 months so that it is cheaper and more accessible to people.
The price of Simple One in India starts at Rs. 1,09,999.and goes up to Rs. 1,44,999. Simple One comes with 2 variants which also include Simple One STD.
The Simple One comes equipped with all-LED lighting, a massive 30-liter under-seat storage, and swappable batteries.
The e-scooter also comes with a combined braking system, fast charging, and a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster.
The TFT display packs OTA updates, geo-fencing, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a vehicle tracking system.
Simple Energy will come with a 7kW motor putting out best-in-class 72Nm for the Simple One that may propel the scooter from 0 to 40kmph in merely 2.85 seconds.
The Simple One has one of a kind dual battery setup with a fixed battery and a 7kg removable battery pack
The fixed battery can be charged to 80 percent in 2.75 hours while the swappable battery takes 75 minutes.
The Simple One offers a range of 236km.
The scooter has braking prowess via a 200mm disc up front and a 190mm disc at the rear, which work in conjunction due to CBS.
Simple One weighs 110kg and has a seat height of 775mm
