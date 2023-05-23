Motorola Edge 40 Launch Today: Check Price in India, Specs, Design & Features

Motorola Edge 40 details about price, specs, features here
(Image: Pricebaba)
The Motorola Edge 40 has been launched in India today, 23 May at 12 PM. As per the reports, the mobile is expected to be sold via Flipkart. It was the official website of Flipkart that revealed the full specifications and price in India of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 smartphone.
The smartphone has a leather finish, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera set up, an IP68 rating, a 144Hz display, 68W fast charging technology, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more. Know more about the launch of Motorola Edge 40 along with the price in India, specs, design, and features.
The Motorola Edge 40 will be available in India at a price of Rs 27,999, as per the Flipkart listing, it was 91mobiles that was able to get the details of the price list before the page was removed.
The exact price of the 5G phone is unknown as Flipkart has disclosed the price that will be available based on a bank offer.
The Motorola Edge 40 boasts a 6.65-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.
It has a 20:9 aspect ratio display panel and a pixel density of 396 PPI along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The mobile has a punch-hole cutout at the center with a selfie camera.
The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support system.
The handset features an IP52 rating thus making it splash resistant.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 1100 processor.
The device comes with 8GB and 128GB of internal storage.
The smartphone boots MyUX, based on Android 12.
The device has a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP main sensor, 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera.
The device relies on a 32MP camera unit for selfies and video calls.
The Motorola Edge 40 is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery unit that supports fast charging.
The handset offers other connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.