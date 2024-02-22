Samsung Galaxy M15 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Samsung Galaxy M15 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and Other Details.
(Photo: iStock)
Tech giant Samsung is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M15 anytime soon. According to reports, the handset may be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy F15. Samsung Galaxy M15 will hit the markets as a successor to the already available Galaxy M14. Ahead of the official launch, several key features and specifications of the Galaxy M15 have been tipped, including 6.5” Super AMOLED, 50 MP triple rear camera system, and more.
If online leaks are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M15 will arrive with both 4G and 5G connectivity options. The handset may also support dual-band (5GHz and 2.4GHz) Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. Let us check out the Samsung Galaxy M15 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.
The exact launch date of Samsung Galaxy M15 is not known yet. However, as per reports, the handset may hit the markets shortly.
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy M15.
A 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.
8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, which may be expanded up to 1TB.
Android 14-based One UI custom skin out of the box operating system.
Triple camera system on rear side including 50 megapixel primary camera, 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and 2 megapixel depth sensor. There may be a 13 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
A 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
The price of forthcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy M15 has not been revealed by the company yet. However, it is likely that it may be sold at a price of Rs 15,990.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)