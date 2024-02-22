Samsung Galaxy M15 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Samsung is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M15 anytime soon. According to reports, the handset may be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy F15. Samsung Galaxy M15 will hit the markets as a successor to the already available Galaxy M14. Ahead of the official launch, several key features and specifications of the Galaxy M15 have been tipped, including 6.5” Super AMOLED, 50 MP triple rear camera system, and more.

If online leaks are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M15 will arrive with both 4G and 5G connectivity options. The handset may also support dual-band (5GHz and 2.4GHz) Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. Let us check out the Samsung Galaxy M15 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.