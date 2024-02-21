iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch in India on 22 February: Expected Price and Specifications

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been confirmed to make its debut in India on 22 February 2024. It is important to note that the company has revealed a few specifications of the brand-new smartphone officially for interested buyers in the country. One must stay alert and go through the announcements online before the official launch takes place. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G is being launched in the Indian market after being revealed in the Chinese market in December.

The price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is tipped in India. To know the exact price and design of the smartphone, you have to wait for the launch event to be conducted in India. However, buyers must remember the confirmed specifications that were revealed recently by the company. All the latest details are available here for you.