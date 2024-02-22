Samsung F15 Launch Date In India: Check Price, Specifications & Other Details

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to be unveiled in India soon. The smartphone is expected to be available at the lowest price on Flipkart in India as of 22 February 2024. The phone is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, which was introduced in India in March 2023. The new smartphone will have unique features in its price range and before the release of the smartphone, a few details like price, specs, and design have been leaked online. The handset will be introduced with upgrades over the older models. The rumors also hint that the design of the smartphone will be different than the previous model. The leaked promotional images suggest some key features of the phone. On the other hand, a tipster has hinted at its price and color options.
Samsung F15 5G Price & Specifications
In a post on X, a tipster mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be available in India via Flipkart and will be priced below Rs. 15,000.
In the images shared on social media, the smartphone is seen in black, purple, and sea green color.
The leak adds that the model may offer users four generations of Android updates, the first phone in the segment to do so.
The handset is most likely to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.
The leaked promotional images of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G claimed that the phone will receive updates up to 5 years till Android 18.
It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G may have a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including ultrawide and macro shooters.
The 6,000mAh battery will be available with a support of 25W wired charging.
Samsung's Galaxy F15 5G is also said to offer four years of Android updates and five years of security updates to users.
It is also expected to be equipped with the “Voice Focus” feature that is usually found in Galaxy A-series models and is claimed to help in reducing background noise during calls.
