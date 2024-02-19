Samsung Galaxy A35 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Samsung is expected to launch a budget friendly smartphone Samsung Galaxy A35 anytime soon now. Although the company has not confirmed the official launch date and time of this 5G handset yet, it is likely that it will hit the markets shortly. Samsung Galaxy A35 will arrive as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G that was launched previous year in March.

According to multiple online reports, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A35 handset has appeared several times on Google Play Console along with some key features and specifications, which clearly suggests that the launch of this handset is not far. Let us check out the expected features, specifications, price, and other details about Samsung Galaxy A35 below.