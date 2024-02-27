MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 Launched at Rs 24,999 in India; Specs and Design Here

OnePlus Watch 2 is launched in India under Rs 25,000 for interested buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
The OnePlus Watch 2 has been officially launched in India and interested buyers should take note of the latest announcements. It is a second-gen high-end smartwatch from OnePlus. This time, the OnePlus Watch 2 is equipped with the latest WearOS software. It also has a bigger display, better battery life, and various sports modes. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the price range and design of the brand-new device that made its debut recently.
The OnePlus Watch 2 device is priced under Rs 25000 and it will be up for sale via different platforms in India. The brand-new device made its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. It was also revealed in India for interested buyers. People should take note of the offers and discounts announced by the company.
Here is everything you should know about the OnePlus Watch 2 device in India. Know the offers, price, and specifications of the smartwatch and then plan to buy the device.
The new OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in a single variant and it is priced at Rs 24,999. As part of the launch offer, buyers can claim an instant discount of Rs 2000 while purchasing the device using their ICICI Bank and OneCard.
According to the latest details, the first three customers to buy the OnePlus Watch 2 device through OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store App will receive a free OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. A limited number of buyers will also get a free shoulder bag.
The OnePlus Watch 2 sports a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover that makes it more scratch-resistant. The watch chassis is of stainless steel and it is certified to the latest MIL-STD-810H US military standard.
It is important to note that the device has an IP68-resistant rating and also a 5ATM water resistance rating. The company claims that it can be used while swimming. The smartwatch is powered by Wear OS 3 and sports popular Google apps like Maps, Assistant, and Calendar.
These are some of the interesting features of the OnePlus Watch 2. Purchase the smartwatch now to avail of the discounts.
