Samsung F15 Launch Date In India: Check Price, Specifications & Other Details

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to be unveiled in India soon. The smartphone is expected to be available at the lowest price on Flipkart in India as of 22 February 2024. The phone is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, which was introduced in India in March 2023. The new smartphone will have unique features in its price range and before the release of the smartphone, a few details like price, specs, and design have been leaked online. The handset will be introduced with upgrades over the older models. The rumors also hint that the design of the smartphone will be different than the previous model. The leaked promotional images suggest some key features of the phone. On the other hand, a tipster has hinted at its price and color options.