OnePlus Watch 2 Release Date Confirmed; Check Design, Specs & Offers Below

OnePlus Watch 2
(Image: gsmarena.com)
OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to launch soon and the details regarding the smartwatch have been doing rounds. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus Watch, which was unveiled in India in April 2021. OnePlus Watch 2 will be coming with upgrades over the preceding model. Previous leaks have suggested the key features of the smart wearable, its design renders, and hinted at its launch timeline. In a post on X, OnePlus shared an image with the outline of a watch dial alongside the caption "It's about time," suggesting the launch of a new smartwatch, possibly the OnePlus Watch 2. The circular body is seen with two buttons on the right side - one likely the home button while the other one looks like a rotating crown, which may also be functional.
The teaser was shared by the company in a OnePlus Community post as well, where they asked people to guess what the product is and noted that only "wrong answers" are acceptable and the "best wrong answer wins the right prize." Open to all users from India, North America, and Europe, this contest will close on 26 February, 5 PM IST, which could be the date when OnePlus launches the product.
OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched on 26 February 2024 after 5 PM.
The OnePlus Watch 2 will come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset
It is expected to ship with WearOS 3 or WearOS 4.
It has also been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website suggesting an imminent India launch.
The OnePlus Watch 2 design has been revealed completely by the company on their official page.
The watch follows a semi-formal design with a metallic bezel and two buttons on one side.
The strap seems to be silicone, but OnePlus could also possibly offer other materials as options.
The watch has been teased in two colours including a black variant and green with dark slate grey bezels.
The pre-order for the watches is open and the early bird offer in India includes a discount of INR 1,000 and a free pair of Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earphones.