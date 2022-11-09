Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled; Specifications, colors, & Price

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be available in five color options.
(Image: royalenfield.com)
Royal Enfield is all set to launch of the Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle. The motorcycle will be launched at the 2022 EICMA in Milan, Italy. The new bike will be the company's third 650 ccs after the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the Indian market.
The design of the Super Meteor is somewhat similar and inspired by the Meteor 350, though the Meteor 350 is larger in size.
Here are a few details about the design, colors, features, and specs of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.
The Super Meteor 650 Solo Tourer is a single-seat bike similar to the cruise motorcycle. Royal Enfield has introduced this model with the most unique color variations options called the Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green.
The Super Meteor 650 Grand Tourer has been designed in a way that it can easily accommodate two passengers for long highway rides. However, there are only two color options to choose from for this variant, called Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.
Royal Enfield has also designed variant-specific accessory packs and moreover, the buyers will have the option to choose from a Super Meteor 650 Solo Tourer Accessory kit or a GT kit.
The new Super Meteor 650 has a 648 cc parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine that belts out 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.
The motorcycle has a steel tubular spine frame
It has 43 mm upside-down front forks with 120 mm adjustable twin shock absorbers
Super Meteor 650 is the first Royal Enfield with USD forks.
The bike has a 100/90 R19 tubeless section tire at the front, and a 16-inch tubeless wheel at the rear
The brake has a 320 mm disc at the front coupled with a 300 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.
The new Super Meteor 650 is expected to be priced between 3 to 3.5 lakhs but there has not been any official announcement about the cost of the bike.
