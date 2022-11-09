Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled; Specifications, colors, & Price

Royal Enfield is all set to launch of the Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle. The motorcycle will be launched at the 2022 EICMA in Milan, Italy. The new bike will be the company's third 650 ccs after the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the Indian market.

The design of the Super Meteor is somewhat similar and inspired by the Meteor 350, though the Meteor 350 is larger in size.

Here are a few details about the design, colors, features, and specs of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.