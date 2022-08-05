Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Launch in India Today: Check Price, Features, & More
The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched in India on Friday, 5 August 2022, with upgraded chassis & engine.
The 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is unquestionably one of the most well-known names in the Indian automobile industry. Predecessors of the Royal Enfield Bullet were quite successful in the Indian markets and now, the company is all set to launch the new and upgraded 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on Friday, 5 August 2022. According to an official teaser released by the company on its Instagram handle, the stylish and classy bike will be launched in India on Friday, 5 August 2022. Another new bike, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched on Sunday, 7 August 2022.
If reports are to be believed, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will ditch the old engine and chassis, instead, it will be equipped with a new and upgraded engine and chassis.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Official Launch Date in India
According to the company's teaser released on Instagram, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be officially launched in Indian markets on Friday, 5 August 2022.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350: What Will Be Its Price in India?
According to media reports, the upgraded version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be sold in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.7 lakh.
Features and Specs of the Upgraded Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in India
The following are the list of features and specifications of the new and upgraded version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 that will be launched in India on Friday:
Upgraded engine, 349 cc with a capability to produce 20.2 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque
Ripper navigation pod
New and upgraded chassis
Improved and new switchgear
A split double-cradle frame, along with unique and updated features
J-platform as a major part of the hardware
Modified electric starter
Semi-digital instrumentation
