Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Launch in India Today: Check Price, Features, & More

The 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is unquestionably one of the most well-known names in the Indian automobile industry. Predecessors of the Royal Enfield Bullet were quite successful in the Indian markets and now, the company is all set to launch the new and upgraded 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on Friday, 5 August 2022. According to an official teaser released by the company on its Instagram handle, the stylish and classy bike will be launched in India on Friday, 5 August 2022. Another new bike, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched on Sunday, 7 August 2022.

If reports are to be believed, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will ditch the old engine and chassis, instead, it will be equipped with a new and upgraded engine and chassis.