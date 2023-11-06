Reliance JioMotive: Jio Rolls Out OBD Device for Smart Car Features; Details

Reliance Jio launched a portable on-board diagnostics (OBD) device known as 'JioMotive for cars' so that users can take advantage of advanced and smart features like anti-theft alert, vehicle health detection, accident detection, 4G GPS tracking, anti-tow alert, Wi-Fi hotspot, geo fencing, real time location detection, and many more. According to Jio, "the JioMotive OBD device can make any car smart in minutes."

Most smartphone models these days come with internet connectivity, allowing users to access insights into their car’s internals, including location, engine health and even driving performance. But what if you drive an older or a base model new vehicle? Thanks to JioMotive, you can now have these smart features in your car without any critical re-wiring, said Reliance Digital in an official media statement.