WhatsApp Passkey Feature Launched for All Users; Know the Latest Details Here

WhatsApp Passkey is launched for all its users to protect their privacy.
The modern digital world is filled with cybercrime and it becomes impossible to protect yourself even with passwords. Fortunately, biometric authentication is now available and many Android phones also support it. Various social media platforms are adopting passkey for user authentication and privacy. The popular Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has already announced passkey support for all users. You should know more about this feature to protect yourself from cybercrime and keep your data safe in the digital world.
WhatsApp is constantly looking for features and updates that will benefit its users. It comes up with updates that the users can enjoy and also looks for methods to protect their personal details. Passkey is a new way to protect one's data and personal details. We have all the details about WhatsApp Passkey that you should note for your benefit.
Here is everything you should note about WhatsApp Passkey and how you can take advantage of it while using the messaging platform. Read till the end to know all the important details about this feature.
Passkey is a unique cryptographic key pair that replaces your password and ensures only you can log in to your WhatsApp account. The key gets stored on your device after completing the biometric authentication step.
One should note that Passkey is also a faster way of user authentication. You can take advantage of the new feature on WhatsApp that is available to all its users.
Users can use on-device fingerprint, face unlock, PIN, or swipe pattern to authenticate themselves on the app. This passwordless login method will also save you time when installing WhatsApp on a new device.
To know more about the feature, you can go through the details announced by the messaging platform and learn the different benefits of WhatsApp Passkey.
