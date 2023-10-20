OnePlus Open Launched: Confirmed Features, Specifications, Price & Other Details

OnePlus Open launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, Pre-booking and More.
(Photo: oneplus.in)
The most awaited foldable smartphone OnePlus Open has been finally revealed in the country. OnePlus Open was launched on Thursday, 19 October in global markets. The smartphone will be available in two color variants including Emerald Dusk with matte glass design and Vulture Black with leather like finish. OnePlus Open will arrive with five years of security patches and four years of Android OS updates. One of the most exciting features of this foldable smartphone is that it is lightweight, and weighs just 239 grams - lesser than iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Let us read about confirmed features, specifications, price, and other important details of OnePlus Open foldable handset below.
OnePlus Open was launched on Thursday, 19 October 2023.
OnePlus Open is currently available for pre-orders. The sale will begin from Friday, 27 October 2023. Interested customers can pre-book their devices by paying an amount of Rs 5,000.
OnePlus Open will be available at a price of Rs 1,39,999 in India.
Here is the list of features and specifications of OnePlus Open.
Dual ProXDR displays. 6.31 inches cover display and 7.82 inches inner display. Both displays are based on LTPO 3.0 technology, and will flaunt a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
For optics, the handset has Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system including - 64MP telephoto sensor with a zoom capability of 0.6x to 10x; 48MP main camera; 48MP ultra-wide camera.
The handset is lighter than iPhone Pro Max and weighs just 239 grams. The materials used are Titanium alloy, carbon fibre, aerospace-grade build.
The foldable smartphone will arrive with Android operating system updates for four years.
OxygenOS 13.2.
Unique and spatial audio quality due to Dolby Atmos multiple reality speakers.
