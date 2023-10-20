OnePlus Open Launched: Confirmed Features, Specifications, Price & Other Details

The most awaited foldable smartphone OnePlus Open has been finally revealed in the country. OnePlus Open was launched on Thursday, 19 October in global markets. The smartphone will be available in two color variants including Emerald Dusk with matte glass design and Vulture Black with leather like finish. OnePlus Open will arrive with five years of security patches and four years of Android OS updates. One of the most exciting features of this foldable smartphone is that it is lightweight, and weighs just 239 grams - lesser than iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Let us read about confirmed features, specifications, price, and other important details of OnePlus Open foldable handset below.