iQOO 12 Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price & More

iQOO 12 launch date in India confirmed. Check features, specs, and other details here.
(Photo: iqoo.com)
As per official teasers launched by the company, iQOO 12 will be launched in India on 12 December 2023. Prior to that, the iQOO 12 series will arrive in China on 7 November. The company has confirmed some features and specifications of iQOO 12 before its launch in the country. The handset will flaunt a sleek and slim design, and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It will hit the Indian markets as a successor to iQOO 11.
iQOO 12 will be revealed with a square rear camera module instead of a rectangular as seen in previous models of the company. There are no details about the price of iQOO 12 in India. However, as per leaks, the price may be slightly higher than the iQOO 11, which was Rs 59,999. Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other important details of iQOO 12 below.
iQOO 12 will be launched in India on Tuesday, 12 December 2023.
The price of iQOO 12 in India is expected to be more than 60,000. However, the exact price is unknown yet.
Here is the list of confirmed features and specifications of iQOO 12 in India based on online reports.
Curved edges and slim design.
Flaunts a BMW M logo in the top right corner.
The handset will arrive in a white colored variant with a glass back panel.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
Square rear camera module.
Larger size compared to predecessor iQOO 11.
5,100 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
Here is the list of leaked and rumoured features of iQOO 12 in India.
6.78 inch BOE OLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner that will allow users to unlock their phone easily even when their fingers are moist or wet.
The handset will arrive with a triple camera system including a 50 megapixel sensor, 50 megapixel wide-angle lens, and 64 megapixel sensor with 3X optical zoom.
A 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
4,880mAh battery.
16GB RAM and 1 TB storage.
IP68 dust and splash resistance.
Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)