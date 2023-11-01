Vivo X100 Series Launch Date in China Confirmed: Rumoured Specs and Price Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vivo X100 Series Launch Date in China Confirmed: Rumoured Specs and Price Here

Vivo X100 Series launch in China: The smartphone models will be launched in China on 13 November.
Vivo X100 series will launch in China on 13 November 2023.

The Vivo X100 series debut is long awaited as it is expected to succeed the Vivo X90 lineup, which made its debut in China in November 2022. According to the latest details online, the Vivo X100 series is likely to include three models, which are the base Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. One should note that certain specifications and price ranges of the upcoming series have already been leaked online ahead of the launch.

In a Weibo post, Vivo formally confirmed that the Vivo X100 series will make its debut in China on 13 November. Interested buyers across the globe should take note of the launch date and time if they wish to know the exact features. More details about the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+ will be available soon online.

Here are the leaked specifications, launch time, and expected price range of the Vivo X100 series you must note before it makes its official debut in China. Read till the end to know all the latest important details.

Vivo X100 Series: Launch Date and Time

The Vivo X100 series will be launched in China on 13 November, at 7:00 pm local Beijing time, which is 4:30 pm IST. As of now, these are the confirmed launch details that concerned people should note.

More information will be revealed about the live streaming of the launch event for interested buyers. You have to stay alert to take note of all the announcements.

Vivo X100 Series: Rumoured Specifications

As per the leaks online, the Vivo X100 Pro is likely to be equipped with a blue ripple glass finish design.

Earlier reports suggest that the Pro model might feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary rear sensor, along with a Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an OmniVision OV64B telephoto shooter.

The Vivo X100 series is expected to pack LPDDR5T RAM. The base model is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and the Pro model will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Vivo X100 Pro+ might be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Vivo X100 Series: Leaked Price

The Vivo X100 variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage is rumoured to be priced at CNY 3,999, approximately Rs 45,500.

To know the exact price and specifications, you have to wait for the launch to take place in China. All the details available as of now are based on the leaks and rumours surfacing online.

