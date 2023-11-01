Vivo X100 Series Launch Date in China Confirmed: Rumoured Specs and Price Here

The Vivo X100 series debut is long awaited as it is expected to succeed the Vivo X90 lineup, which made its debut in China in November 2022. According to the latest details online, the Vivo X100 series is likely to include three models, which are the base Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. One should note that certain specifications and price ranges of the upcoming series have already been leaked online ahead of the launch.

In a Weibo post, Vivo formally confirmed that the Vivo X100 series will make its debut in China on 13 November. Interested buyers across the globe should take note of the launch date and time if they wish to know the exact features. More details about the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+ will be available soon online.