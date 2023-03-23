Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date Revealed; Check Design and Specs Here

Redmi announced about the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo yesterday. They confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on 28 March in China. This will be first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset. The company had also released a poster yesterday that revealed the additional information about the phone.

Redmi claimed that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo’s bezels are slimmer than those of the iPhone 14 and even the new posters indicates that the Note 12 Turbo has ultra-thin bezels on all four sides, with the side bezels measuring 1.95mm, the top bezel measuring 1.42mm, and the chin measuring 2.2mm.

The teaser poster shows that the Note 12 Turbo is available in white and silver finish. You will be able to spot three camera cutouts on the back with a 64MP main unit. The phone is supported by dual speakers, USB-C port and an IR blaster on top as well as a headphone jack.

Let's know more about the design and specs of the new Note 12 Turbo below.