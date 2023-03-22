Nokia C12 Pro With Android 12 Launched in India: Check Price & Full Specs Here

Nokia C12 Pro launched in Indian market
(Image: Nokia.com)
HMD Global has launched their new smartphone C12 Pro in India which is a budget-friendly smartphone. This smartphone will be available in two storage configurations and three colour options. The Nokia C12 Pro is powered by an octa-core chipset and has been launched in India with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and an 8-megapixel rear camera. This budget-entry mobile is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 chipset and comes with 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
Let's know the price, features, full specs of the newly launched Nokia C12 pro in India.
The Nokia C12 Pro is a budget-friendly smartphone that will be available in India in two storage options. The mobile with 2 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is a lower-end model priced at Rs. 6,999. The variant with 3GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage is available for Rs. 7,499. Both variants of the smartphone support up to 2GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone will be available in three colours - light mint, charcoal, and dark cyan.
In comparison, the Nokia C12 is also available in similar colour variants, priced at Rs. 5,999 for the single 2GB + 64GB storage variant
Here are the full specs for the newly launched Nokia C12 Pro in India:
The Nokia C12 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz
The smartphone will be supported by dual SIM and powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC.
The phone boots Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box and Nokia will provide two years of regular security patches and 12 months of replacement guarantee for the Nokia C12 Pro.
The Nokia C12 Pro sports an 8-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash
It will also have a 5-megapixel front camera.
The Nokia C12 will come with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9
It has similar specifications to the Pro model but it is backed by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 chipset
The smartphone also packs a 3,000mAh removable battery that supports 5W wired charging.
There is an IP52 rating for splash resistance with no fingerprint sensor on the phone, there's a face unlock for security.
There is an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front.
Connectivity options of Nokia C12 pro include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a charging port at the bottom.
The phone measures 74.3 x 160.6 x 8.75mm and weighs 171 grams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)