Nothing Ear (2) Launched in India: Check Features, Specs, Price, and Sale Date

Nothing has launched the Nothing Ear(2) true wireless earbuds in India. It is the successor of already available Nothing Ear (1) earbuds but with upgraded design and features.

Nothing Ear (2) earbuds have arrived with a transparent design active noise cancellation, dual connection, personal sound profile, and several other unique features and specifications.

After finishing a hearing test on Nothing X application, users will get an option to create a personal sound profile for better user experience.

Let us check out the exact features, specs, price, and other details about Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds.