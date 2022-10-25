Redmi Note 12 Series: Launch Date, Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Redmi Note 12 Series: Launch Date, Time, Features, Specs and Everything You Must Know.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Xiaomi will launch the most-awaited series Redmi Note 12 on Thursday, 27 October 2022. It is expected that the company will launch at least three models in this series, including Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.
However, the exact features, specs, and price details of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 have not been revealed by the company yet. It is likely that the handset will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset.
According to an official poster released by the company, it has been revealed that the handset will flaunt a 50MPSony IMX 766 main sensor, which is a 1/1.56" sensor with a capability to capture 2μm fusion pixels.
Let us find out the launch date, time, expected features, specifications, price, and other important details about the forthcoming smartphone series Redmi Note 12.
Redmi Note 12 series will be launched in China on Thursday, 27 October 2022 at 7 pm (Beijing time) and 11 am UTC. The launch date of Redmi Note 12 in India has not been revealed yet by Xiaomi.
The following are some of the expected features and specs of Redmi Note 12 series.
MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset.
A 50MPSony IMX 766 main sensor.
Fast charging capability including 67W for Redmi Note 12, 120W for Redmi Note 12 Pro, and 210W for Redmi 12 Pro+.
A curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
A 200MP main camera.
Two colour variants - Shallow Dream Galaxy & Time Blue.
Operating System: Android 13 OS.
To know the exact features and specs of Redmi Note 12, check this space regularly.
Due to new and advanced features, it is likely that the price of the Redmi Note 12 series may be a little higher than its predecessor Redmi Note 11 series. It is expected that the starting price of Redmi Note 12 series may be Rs 28,000. However, the exact price details will be unveiled at the launch event on 27 October.
