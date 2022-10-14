Redmi A1+ Launch in India Today: Know Launch Time, Design, Specs, & Price Here

Xiaomi is all set to formally launch the new Redmi A1+ smartphone in India today, on Friday, 14 October. The launch date and time of the upcoming smartphone are confirmed so interested customers should take note of them. According to the latest official details available online, the Redmi A1+ is scheduled to launch today, 14 October at 12 pm IST. Buyers in India should stay alert because they will get to know about the upcoming smartphone in detail.

It is important to note that the upcoming Redmi A1+ smartphone is set to be a 'Made in India' unit. This information is confirmed by the popular company ahead of the launch. Not much detail has been revealed about the specifications or the price of the Redmi A1+ in India. All the updates will be revealed during the launch event.