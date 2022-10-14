Redmi A1+ Launch in India Today: Know Launch Time, Design, Specs, & Price Here

Redmi A1+ is scheduled to launch in India today, 14 October.
(Photo Courtesy: mi.com)
Xiaomi is all set to formally launch the new Redmi A1+ smartphone in India today, on Friday, 14 October. The launch date and time of the upcoming smartphone are confirmed so interested customers should take note of them. According to the latest official details available online, the Redmi A1+ is scheduled to launch today, 14 October at 12 pm IST. Buyers in India should stay alert because they will get to know about the upcoming smartphone in detail.
It is important to note that the upcoming Redmi A1+ smartphone is set to be a 'Made in India' unit. This information is confirmed by the popular company ahead of the launch. Not much detail has been revealed about the specifications or the price of the Redmi A1+ in India. All the updates will be revealed during the launch event.
One should know that the Redmi A1+ succeeds the Redmi A1 smartphone that was launched in India recently. As per the details available, the smartphone was priced at Rs 6,499.
Although the company has not revealed any specification details about the Redmi A1+ that will launch in India, it has teased a couple of features on the dedicated microsite and official Twitter handle.
As per rumours, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It is expected to be coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage can also be expanded through a microSD card.
The Redmi A1+ is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup. It might have an 8MP primary sensor. The smartphone will also have a 5MP camera at the front that will support video calls and selfies.
The Redmi A1+ is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. These are all the details we have about the upcoming smartphone.
To know more, one should wait for the launch to take place as the company will announce every detail.
