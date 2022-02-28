Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Launch on 28 February 2022, Expected Features

Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).
Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro is set to launch on Monday, 28 February 2022, globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event that is going to take place in Barcelona, Spain.
There were rumours circulating a couple of days back that the pricing details of the smartphones that are expected to launch on 28 February 2022 were leaked.
Realme has officially not announced any details about Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro.
Late last year, Realme had unveiled the first official look of its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro handset.
As per the rumours, a variant of Realme GT 2 is priced at EUR 539, which is roughly Rs 45,500. This variant of Realme GT 2 is expected to have an 8GB + 128GB storage. Realme has not officially announced or confirmed this information.
The reports also suggest that the lower-end model could be in Paper White and Paper Green colour options.
The upper-end model of Realme GT 2 could come in another Steel Black colour option. One needs to wait for the launch to see if these rumours are correct.
The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to launch in one variant only. It may come in a sole 12GB + 256GB storage.
Realme had announced the first look of Realme GT 2 Pro in December 2021. They had confirmed that this model will be equipped with three features that are considered "world's first innovations".
The company had also claimed that this smartphone is going to be the first to feature a bio-based polymer design.
