Realme GT 2, GT Pro Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Price, Specifications
Realme GT 2 series will be launch on 28 February.
Chinese tech company Realme confirmed the global launch of its Realme GT 2 series during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on Monday, 28 February 2022.
The launch event will begin at 9 am GMT (2.30 pm IST) on 28 February.
The series comprises of Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones. Both the smartphone were launched last month in China.
Here are the details about the expected price and specifications of Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones.
Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro: Expected Price
Price details of the Realme GT 2 Pro series are yet to be announced. However, Realme GT 2 is available at a starting price of 2,599 RMB (approximately Rs 32,000) in China.
Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications
Processor
Realme GT 2 is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor while Realme GT 2 Pro comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
Display
Realme GT 2 smartphone sports a 6.62 inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display, while Realme GT 2 Pro comes with 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED display.
Camera
Realme GT 2 comes with 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera. Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor.
Battery
Realme GT 2 series is powered by 5000mAh battery.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT 2 series.
