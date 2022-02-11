Realme C35 with Unisoc T616 SoC Launched: Check Price and Specifications

Realme C35 launched in Thailand
(Photo: realme.com)
Chinese tech company Realme launched its new smartphone Realme C35 in Thailand on Thursday, 10 February 2022. However, no information has been revealed about Realme C35's launch in India.
The Realme C35 smartphone is an expansion in Realme's 'C' smartphone lineup.
Here are the details about Realme C35 price and specifications.
Realme C35 is available in two storage variants i.e. 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB.
Realme C35 is priced at THB 5,799 (approximately Rs 13,350) for 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model is available at a price of THB 6,299 (approximately Rs 14,500).
The device is also said to be available in a 6GB RAM variant, however, details about the same are yet to be revealed, reported Gadgets360.
Realme C35 smartphone comes with Unisoc T616 processor.
The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full HD display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and maximum brightness of 600nits.
Realme has installed a triple-rear camera setup in Realme C35 smartphone. It includes a 50MP primary camera which is paired with a macro camera and a black-and-white lens. At the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera.
Realme C35 is powered by 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging.
The smartphone runs on Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11.
It houses two Nano card slots and one Micro SD slot.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme C35 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)