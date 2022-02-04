Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specs

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ launch date announced.
(Photo: realme)
Realme on Thursday, 3 February, announced the launch date of its new Realme 9 Pro series in India. The series, which comprises Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones, is scheduled to be out on 16 February.
The launch event of the Realme 9 Pro series will begin at 1:30 pm on 16 February. It can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme and also on all its official social media handles.
Realme has revealed some specifications of the Realme 9 Pro series. Madhav Sheth, the vice president of Realme, has also hinted at the possible price range of the series, reported Gadgets360.
Sheth, during an 'AskMadhav' episode, hinted that the Realme 9 Pro series would be priced above Rs 15,000 in India.
However, the exact price of the smartphones is yet to be announced by the company.
According to the launch event webpage of Realme 9 Pro, the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will house a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Both the smartphones are expected to have a triple rear camera setup.
The event page mentions that Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It also says that the series is 5G enabled.
Realme 9 Pro series will be available in a new light-shift design that changes colour from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight.
Check this space regularly for further updates on the Realme 9 Pro series and other smartphones.
