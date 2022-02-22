Realme Narzo 50 Launch Date Revealed: Expected Specifications and Price in India
Realme Narzo 50 is scheduled to be launched on 24 February in India.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme Narzo 50 on Thursday, 24 February, the company has tweeted.
A webpage for the same has also gone live on Realme India's website.
The Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will be an addition to the company's popular Narzo lineup.
In addition to the launch date, Realme has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 smartphone. Here are the details of the same:
Realme Narzo 50: Specifications
The Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by a 33W dart charge.
The device will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. According to a report by RMLeaks, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, it can be paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
It is expected to sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Realme Narzo 50 is expected to house three cameras at the back. It can include a 50MP primary camera, 2MP monochrome, and 2MP macro sensors. The front camera is expected to be 16MP.
The smartphone is expected to have an Android 11 operating system (OS).
Realme Narzo 50: Expected Price in India
Price details of Realme Narzo 50 in India are yet to be revealed. However, according to a report by Gadgets360, the device is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 15,999 in India.
Check this space regularly for more updates on Relame Narzo 50 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.